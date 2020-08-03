Richy Werenski birdies 72nd hole for first win at Barracuda Championship

A late eagle and a closing birdie sustained a stirring resurgence for Richy Werenski at the Barracuda Championship, where he liquidated his first profession PGA Tour success.

Werenski began the last round 7 points behind leader Troy Merritt in the only Tour occasion that uses customized Stableford scoring. He was still well off the rate with simply 3 holes to go however rose into contention with a 5-point eagle onNo 16, holing a pitch shot from simply except the green to get within a point of Merritt.

After striking his drive onNo 18 into the trees, Werenski struck a wedge to 15 feet and calmly rolled in the birdie putt to reach 39 points, with 13 accumulated throughout his last round. When Merritt left his birdie putt onNo 18 simply short, Werenski had a one-point win and his first Tour title in his 100 th profession start.

“I wasn’t really expecting to make an eagle on No. 16,” Werenski stated. “After we just barely missed our eagle on No. 12, I was like, ‘Well, at least we’ve got some birdie opportunities and we’ll kind of just do what we can.’ It just all happened really quick.”

Werenski ends up being the 12 th gamer in competition history to make the Barracuda his maiden Tour victory, and the 5th straight winner to do so. He played well at this occasion 3 years earlier when it was held at Montreux, …