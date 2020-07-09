Richmond’s Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue dismantled, latest monuments to come down

Four other monuments were removed last week, and a statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews Tuesday.

On Wednesday, workers used a crane to pluck a bronze female figure referred to as the South’s Vindicatrix from the remains of a monument to Jefferson Davis, the Washington Post reported. Crews also on took down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Work to remove the statues began on July 1, the day a fresh state law took effect giving local authorities get a grip on over war memorials on the property.

Stoney said he was invoking his emergency powers to instantly remove the statues, saying that he was concerned with public safety amid continuing protests and fears that protesters might get hurt when they tried to bring down the enormous statues themselves.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday by an unnamed plaintiff wants an emergency injunction to halt the removal of the statues. The lawsuit alleges that Stoney violated state law by ordering the immediate removal of the monuments.

Richmond’s largest statue left standing is on state land — the massive monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Its removal, under the orders of Gov. Ralph Northam, has been blocked at the very least temporarily with a court injunction.

The statues were erected in the decades after the Civil War, a period when Southern states were pushing right back on increases made by African Americans.

A growing number of these Confederate symbols are being removed, prompted by nationwide protests against police brutality and racism following a police custody death of George Floyd in May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.