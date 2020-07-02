Richmond will dismantle 11 statues with Confederate links overall, mayor says, as 2nd monument comes down

Maury’s statue followed the removal of Gen. Stonewall Jackson Wednesday.

“We’re transforming the landscape, removing symbols of injustice. Meanwhile, the work doesn’t stop to transform systems built on that same hateful foundation,” Stoney said in a Tweet Thursday.

Maury’s monument was originally erected in 1929 on Richmond’s Monument Ave. He was an expert in naval meteorology and navigation and responsible for the coastal and river defenses for the Confederate Army through the Civil War.

Stoney ordered removing all Confederate statues Wednesday after a new state law granted cities and counties control over their monuments. He further surpassed the requirement for a vote by enacting emergency powers, which he could do as Gov. Ralph Northam has placed Virginia under a situation of emergency.

“I have the ability to do that through my emergency powers,” Stoney said Wednesday. “I think we need to act today.”

Stoney also said that the statues needed seriously to come down as a matter of public safety, noting the statues that demonstrators have pulled down by force, and the continuous risk of the coronavirus.

“Failing to remove the statues now poses a severe, immediate and growing threat to public safety,” Stoney said in a statement. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, and protesters attempt to simply take down Confederate statues themselves or confront others who will also be doing so, the danger grows for serious illness, injury, or death.”

The Democratic mayor ordered removing 11 statues following greater than a month of protests against systematic racism in the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on May 25.

Northam ordered the removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee located on state land in Richmond. The order has been blocked by a lawsuit and will be challenged in court.

Virginia Republicans have criticized Stoney and Northam’s calls to remove Confederate statues, but no lawsuits have been announced against Stoney’s most recent statue removals.