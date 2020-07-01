Richmond starts dismantling Confederate statues from city land after mayor’s order

He also claimed that because protesters have already toppled several statues, he must act in the interest of their safety by having the city remove the monuments for them.

“Failing to remove the statues now poses a severe, immediate and growing threat to public safety,” Stoney said in a statement. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, and protesters attempt to remove Confederate statues themselves or confront other people who are also doing this, the risk grows for serious infection, injury, or death.”

NASCAR BANS CONFEDERATE FLAG FROM ALL ITS EVENTS, INCLUDING RACES

City crews reportedly began removing a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on Wednesday afternoon, as equipment had been set up at other monument sites over the avenue.

Stoney made the decision after a new state law took effect giving cities control over monuments, The AP reported. He did not, however, follow the protocol of experiencing the city council vote on the measure. The process might have taken significantly more than 60 days to play out had he maybe not asserted emergency authority.

“Today, I have the ability to do this through my emergency powers,” Stoney said. “I think we need to act today.”

An hour later, crews were being sent to start the removal process.

This news comes following weeks of various protests that have erupted throughout the U.S. over police brutality following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. The demonstrations have resulted in a national debate on the depiction of certain historical monuments, the Confederate flag and brands such as Aunt Jemimah.