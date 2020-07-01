Richmond mayor invokes emergency powers to remove Confederate statues from city

Crews could possibly be seen preparing to remove the Jackson statue Wednesday afternoon, as scores of onlookers watched the monument honoring the late slave owner who fought to preserve slavery begin to come down after standing in the city for significantly more than 100 years.

The move by Mayor Levar Stoney, who did not identify the other statues he plans to remove from Richmond — the former capital of the Confederacy — comes as a number of cities and states have in recent weeks been removing statues along with other symbols that honor Confederate leaders amid a national reckoning with America’s racist past.

“It is past time,” Levar said in a address. “As the capital city of Virginia, we have needed to turn this page for decades. And today, we will.”

The mayor also cited the “threat to public safety” a few of the city’s statues pose as a reason for using his powers. Protesters in recent days have attempted to bring them down themselves in scenes that authorities warn could possibly be dangerous.