Richmond judge blocks the state’s removal of Robert E Lee statue

A county circuit judge on Monday granted a 10-day injunction sought by Virginia resident William C. Gregory, saying there’s a probability of “irreparable harm” to the statue whether it is eliminated.

The judge additionally wrote that it might be inside “the public interest” to “await resolution of this case on the merits prior to removal of the statue by defendants, and the public interest weighs in favor of maintaining the status quo.”

In his criticism filed Monday, Gregory argues that removal of the statue violates a 1890 deed, during which Virginia, having been transferred the land the statue sits on, agreed to “faithfully guard and affectionately protect it.”

Gregory is recognized as the great-grandson of two events and signatories to the deed.

A spokesperson for Northam stated the administration was nonetheless reviewing the order. “Governor Northam remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city, and we’re confident in his authority to do so,” Alena Yarmosky stated in an announcement supplied to CNN. Last Thursday, Northam stated that the state owns the statue and the land underneath it. “That was another part of the plan to keep it up forever. It sits on a 100-foot circle of land, a state-owned island, surrounded by the City of Richmond,” he stated. Amid nationwide protests over the loss of life of George Floyd, Northam said Thursday that the statue of Lee would come down “immediately” and be moved into storage as they “work with the community to determine its future.” Statues memorializing Confederate generals and troopers have been the topic of an intense nationwide debate lately, with opponents of them saying they wrongly honor long-deceased supporters of slavery. Those who defend preserving the statues, together with some historians, argue they should not be destroyed as a result of they’ll impart necessary classes about the ugliness of the previous. The present dialog about racism in the United States — largely sparked by the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor — is resulting in the removal of contentious statues which have riled some residents for many years. According to Northam, Virginia is “home to more Confederate commemorations than any other state.” CNN reported final week that protesters in Richmond had tried to drag down the statues on Monument Avenue, which police warned was harmful. Other statues on the avenue honoring Confederate leaders embrace J.E.B. Stuart, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson, with the Lee statue being the most outstanding. Protesters on Saturday toppled a statue of Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham from its pedestal in Monroe Park, in keeping with The Richmond Times-Dispatch Last week, the metropolis of Fredericksburg, Virginia, removed an 800-pound slave auction block from its downtown nook, and Alexandria, Virginia, took down a statue honoring Confederate troopers in its Old Town neighborhood. In 2017, white nationalists marched in opposition to the removal of a statue of Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, which led to violent clashes with counterprotesters and the loss of life of counterprotester.

CNN’s Ryan Nobles, Lindy Royce and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

