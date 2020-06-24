RichBean Retract Earphones Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Wired earphones are user friendly and you’ll find one for each budget, however, dealing with cables can be messy and storing them usually feels like a chore. To tackle with the cable issue, specifically, RichBean has come up with a solution with its new pair of wired earphones. The RichBean Retract is a standard pair of earphones priced at Rs. 649 with a retracting mechanism that lets you wind its cable up in to a small plastic housing. That definitely sounds convenient, but is that enough to produce this couple of earphones worth buying? We put it to the test to learn.

RichBean Retract design and specifications

The RichBean Retract seems like a regular couple of earphones with the plastic housing between its two ends. The cable below the Y-splitter can be ended up within it, making the earphones simple to store. You just have to tug the wires lightly to unwind them from the mechanism, which also allows you to alter along the cable.

The RichBean Retract earphones have metal earbuds

The RichBean Retract has metal earbuds which look premium but get cold to the touch within an air-conditioned room. There’s an in-line remote just below the Y-Splitter. This feels plasticky and has just one button about it. The 3.5mm headphone plug isn’t angled.

In order to really make the earphones retractable, RichBean has used thin cables for the Retract. Even the cables following the Y-splitter are thin and feel flimsy. We were careful with the unit all through our review, fearing why these cables may snap. The retraction mechanism has a clip which you can use to add onto your clothes to prevent the earphones from dangling. You can change the positioning of the plastic housing on the wire but it’s designed to stay in the centre so the wire could be wrapped up properly. We also found the housing to be a bit big that may cause it to snag when you are moving about.

RichBean supplies three pairs of ear recommendations in different sizes, and the medium-sized ones are attached. You also get a velvet pouch to store the earphones which really is a good addition, considering these earphones cost just Rs. 649.

While RichBean will not mention the specifications of the product on the website, the box does tell us two things. The RichBean Retract has 10mm drivers with an impedance of 32Ohms. These earphones are believed to have a frequency response range of 20Hz-20,000Hz.

RichBean Retract performance

In order to try the performance of the RichBean Retract, we used a MacBook Air and a Google Pixel 3a XL (Review) as the source devices. We streamed music using JioSaavn and YouTube on both these devices as well as used our personal high-quality test files to check on audio quality.

We weren’t impressed with the sound quality of the RichBean Retract whenever we first started using it but there was an improvement even as we wore it in. The RichBean Retract can get really loud nevertheless the sound starts to crack at higher volumes. This pair of earphones has a standard V-shaped audio signature that is focused on bass and the treble as the mids often get lost.

The in-line remote only has a single button

While hearing Old Town Road by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, these earphones suppressed the mids quite a bit at lower volumes. Bumping the quantity up got the mids up, just for them to be overpowered by the bass. Sound imaging isn’t all that great; you receive basic stereo separation nonetheless it is hard to focus on any instrument easily.

We made a couple of calls using the RichBean Retract as a headset. It does a decent job for calls and we’re able to hear our callers without the issues. Our callers may possibly also hear us and didn’t complain about audio quality.

Verdict

The RichBean Retract is built to address the frustration of cable tangles. It works at, to an extent, but it doesn’t make it an excellent pair of earphones. The audio quality isn’t as good as that of many other products offered at this cost such as the Boat Bassheads 225 and the Realme Buds.

If you are searching for a good couple of earphones with limited funds, we would suggest that you miss out the RichBean Retract in favour of either of these options. The Bassheads 225 is tangle-resistant aswell and delivers better audio quality compared to the RichBean Retract.

Pros

Useful cable retraction mechanism

Cons

Poor audio quality

Repressed mids

Flimsy build quality

Ratings (out of 5)