Richarlison: Everton forward open to offers despite Carlo Ancelotti’s plea to stay | Football News





Richarlison believes he can develop further under Carlo Ancelotti but will talk about his future if the club receive a ‘good offer’

Richarlison says he is happy to “hold on for another season” at Everton, but will address his future with manager Carlo Ancelotti if the club receives “a good offer”.

The forward was the subject of an £85m bid from Barcelona in January, exclusively revealed by Sky Sports News, that was rejected by the Toffees.

Everton remain unwilling to sell one of their prized assets and have held further discussions with Richarlison about his future.

Ancelotti is hoping to continue to build his side around the 23-year-old Brazilian and is urging he hold off from pushing for a move away from Goodison Park.

0:36 Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has challenged Richarlison to become ‘cold’ outside the box and be stronger on the ball. Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has challenged Richarlison to become ‘cold’ outside the box and be stronger on the ball.

Asked about his talks with Ancelotti, Richarlison told Globo Esporte: “It’s all been talked about, he’s already told me he’s counting on me for another season, he asked me to hold on for a bit.

“Though it all depends, if a good offer were to come in, we sit down and talk, that’s part of football. We’re still talking about these details, working things out.

3:52 Marco Silva believes Everton forward Richarlison has the work ethic and talent to develop into an elite player. Marco Silva believes Everton forward Richarlison has the work ethic and talent to develop into an elite player.

“He’s bringing in new players, so we’ll sit down and talk, but I think I can hold on for another season.”

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News last month, Richarlison’s former boss Marco Silva said it was inevitable big clubs will want to sign the Everton forward because he is always improving.

Richarlison is confident he can progress even further under Ancelotti and believes the team is also capable of improving on their 12th-placed finish in the Premier League.

“I’ve developed considerably at Everton, so much so that I made it into the Brazil squad. I believe that this is one of my greatest achievements,” Richarlison said.

“I can only develop further now with the arrival of Ancelotti, he’s someone who’s always talking to me every day.

“So it’s now just a case of developing, and to continue – continue scoring goals, helping my team.

“Of course during the season we had a bad spell, we couldn’t meet our objective, but I was always there giving everything, scoring goals and helping my teammates.

“I believe that Ancelotti will make changes to the team and we’ll improve next season and I’ll be able to score even more goals.”