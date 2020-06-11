Richarlison: Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is among GOAT and we can achieve things together | Football News







Richarlison really wants to achieve “good things” with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, who he has called one of the greatest coaches of all time.

The Brazil forward has continued his rich form under the Italian since that he took over from Marco Silva, who told Sky Sports News this week he had not been surprised big clubs including Barcelona have now been circling Richarlison since last summer.

But the ball player has suggested he is thinking about sticking around at Goodison Park to win things with Ancelotti, and that could begin with qualifying for a European spot once the Premier League resumes for the final nine games.

“Carlo is one of the greatest of all time and it has been a privilege to work with him,” Richarlison told the club’s web site. “I am learning a whole lot from him and I know we will achieve good things together.

“Ancelotti is one of the biggest coaches ever sold, in my opinion. I believe the club has a lot to gain from him. He has a winning spirit and does not accept less than the most you can leave on the pitch.

“This mentality and the respect everyone has for him are very important and will help us a lot.”

Everton are currently 12th in the table but six points behind Sheffield United in seventh and within vague touching distance of Manchester United in fifth, that could qualify for the Champions League, but eight points adrift.

Yet Richarlison said: “I think a lot can happen in nine games, the teams are very close in the table and instead of looking back and searching for mistakes, I prefer to consider the games ahead of us.

“We want to have as many good results as possible to, who knows, enter the fight for a place in a continental tournament. We have to keep that flame burning.”

