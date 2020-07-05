Richard Manning: Former G.W. Bush appointees supporting Biden have embraced socialist policies – why?

As a former political appointee of President George W. Bush who proudly served since the chief of staff for the Labor Department’s Office of Public Affairs for more than couple of years, I am also a proud supporter of President Trump. He has in many ways higher level conservative axioms farther than any president in my life time.

Yet Biden would undo every one of President Trump’s most significant accomplishments. In fact, Biden is embracing radical policies far left of any previous Democratic president in American history.

There are three possible reasons to explain why disgruntled dissidents who were area of the George W. Bush administration have thrown their support to Biden this year.

First, they are able to have been lying for several these years when they claimed they actually supported the mantra of lower taxes and less regulations that’s been the core of GOP economic axioms and embraced by the George W. Bush administration.

Second, they could have become so entangled in the D.C. swamp – as advocates for corporations yet others with a vested curiosity about using government regulations to choke smaller competitors – that they have lost their former limited government moorings. It is obvious that President Ronald Reagan himself would be cheering President Trump’s successes in undoing the all-powerful administrative state – even at the peril of offending those who have become enriched by it.

Third, the anti-Trump Bush appointees might want to go back to work in government and think a Biden administration would give them the ability, in an effort to claim it was embracing bipartisanship and moderation. They may have concluded that socialism is the wave of the future and so they need to embrace it to obtain back in government.

President Trump’s accomplishment are too numerous to list in full, but to highlight just a few:

Trump has lowered taxes for 83 percent of Americans with techniques that encouraged investment in America and job growth. What’s never to like about this?

The president has been untying the regulatory knot which was strangling our nation’s economic growth and job opportunities at a pace that any former GOP president would envy.

And Trump has generated Opportunity Zones that have helped organizations in largely African-American communities thrive, bringing to life the dream of the late Jack Kemp, who served as a Republican House member from New York so when secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Trump got us from the disastrous Paris Climate Accord and expunged unnecessary and harmful regulations to boost American energy production, achieving the 50-year dream of energy independence for the country.

Who inside their right mind could complain that in the eight months ahead of the arrival of the China-originated coronavirus fewer people were unemployed than whenever you want since 2001? And before two months, about 8 million people have gone back again to work as the economy rebounds.

Hope and opportunity are campaign slogans for politicians of political parties. President Trump’s policies have made these slogans possible as the unemployment rate for blacks, Hispanics, Asian-Americans and whites all reached historic lows ahead of the world was hit by the coronavirus. At the same time frame, Trump policies achieved the biggest wage gains for the lowest-paid workers.

On top with this, Trump has replaced the failed North American Free Trade Agreement with the much-improved U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, confronted China’s unfair trade methods, placed 200 conservative judges on the federal bench, and taken actions to guard religious liberty against the left-wing mob – to name are just some of his other achievements.

Trump is oftentimes coarse rather than erudite, but the world is a coarse place. China, Iran yet others dedicated to our nation’s destruction need to be met with toughness, not with polite meetings over tea with understanding nods.

And Trump is right that people who would harm our nation domestically through violence and attacks on our police force officers have to be dealt with severely through our legal system.

I am proud to be both a former political appointee of George W. Bush and a solid supporter of President Trump’s reelection.

This year’s presidential election is a battle for the soul of America. Anyone who seriously believes in Republican axioms of government and desires to see our economy boom again must not favor turning over the reins of capacity to a scarcely functional and easily manipulated Joe Biden and the radical mob he would bring to power with him.

