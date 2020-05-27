Richard Herd, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Get Out’ actor, dead at 87

He was 87.

Herd died of cancer-related causes on Tuesday morning at his dwelling in Los Angeles. He was within the firm of his household, his rep mentioned in a press release.

Herd’s in depth movie credit embody roles in “Get Out” and “All the President’s Men.” He appeared in 11 episodes of “Seinfeld” as Mr. Wilhem, George Costanza’s demanding boss at the New York Yankees. Herd, a Boston native, was a self-proclaimed Red Sox fan.

Herd additionally had a roles on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Star Trek: Renegades.” He made appearances on “The O.C.” “NYPD Blue,” “ER” and “Dallas,” amongst quite a few different collection.