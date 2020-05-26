Richard Herd death: Actor who played Mr Wilhelm on ‘Seinfeld’ dies aged 87

Richard Herd, the actor who portrayed Mr Wilhelm on Seinfeld, has died aged 87.

Herd died on Tuesday of cancer-related causes at his house in Los Angeles, his spouse Patricia Crowder Herd informed The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Seinfeld, Herd appeared in well-known movies reminiscent of All the President’s Men and The China Syndrome, and had credit in quite a few TV exhibits.

Born in 1932 in Boston, Massachusetts, Herd started his profession within the Seventies.

In the 1976 All the President’s Men, Alan J Pakula’s thriller primarily based on the Watergate scandal (that includes Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman), Herd portrayed one of many burglars on the Democratic National Committee headquarters.





Just a few years later, Herd appeared as Evan McCormack in The China Syndrome (1979), additionally starring Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon, and Michael Douglas.

On Seinfeld, Herd played George Costanza’s (George Alexander) supervisor throughout Costanza’s time as assistant to the travelling secretary of the New York Yankees.

Herd was first featured within the sitcom within the 1995 episode “The Jimmy”.

He reprised the function a complete of 11 occasions till the collection finale in 1998.

Herd additionally appeared in three Star Trek programmes: The Next Generation (wherein he portrayed L’Kor), Voyager, and Renegades (wherein he played Admiral Owen Paris).

Throughout his profession, Herd had many further TV credit, on exhibits reminiscent of M*A*S*H, Dallas, ER, The OC, and Desperate Housewives.

In addition high his spouse, Herd is survived by his daughter Erica, his son Rick, and his stepdaughter Alicia.