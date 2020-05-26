RICHARD HENRIQUES tells the chilling story of how 21 Chinese cockle pickers lost their lives

Sir Richard Henriques, one of Britain’s most distinguished legal professionals, performed a number one position in some of the most infamous trials of current years. In extracts from his new book in the Mail, Sir Richard has given a gripping account of his position in the trial of Dr Harold Shipman, his forensic evaluate of Operation Midland — the shambolic police investigation into an alleged VIP paedophile ring — and the savage homicide of toddler Jamie Bulger. Today, he relives his position as the choose in the trial of the Chinese gangmaster and his accomplices whose greed price the lives of 21 cockle-pickers . . .

The trial started in distinctive style with the jury, counsel and myself — the choose — aboard a hovercraft in Morecambe Bay, all of us in Wellington boots.

We had been going to the scene of a tragedy six months earlier during which a minimum of 21 Chinese cockle-pickers — all of them unlawful immigrants, untrained and inexperienced — had been drowned by an incoming tide.

It was a balmy, nonetheless, sunny day — a complete distinction to the February night time in 2004 when the catastrophe occurred. From the shore, a big expanse of sand seems to be flat, however that’s an phantasm.

We had been capable of observe that Morecambe Bay is riddled with deep channels, some 30 or 40 ft deep, making a speedy escape in the darkish nearly not possible both in a car or on foot.

The hovercraft travelled away from shore for between one-and-a-half and two miles, earlier than stopping and parking with its engines shut down. It was mid-morning and on board there was a man-made silence. Jurors and counsel had been in shut proximity and each realised, and had been instructed, that intercommunication was not permitted. There was not the slightest breeze and solely an occasional seagull or a nervous cough disturbed the tranquillity.

Sir Richard Henriques relives his position as the choose in the trial of the Chinese gangmaster and his accomplices whose greed price the lives of 21 cockle-pickers. Pictured: Cockle-pickers at work in Morecambe Bay (inventory picture)

Within minutes, nonetheless, we heard a sound; it started as a mild whistle, rising in quantity as the skipper introduced that the tide was approaching.

We had been to be instructed later that on a windy night time with a excessive tide, the velocity of advance is that of a galloping horse, roughly 30 miles per hour.

On this excellent autumnal morning, the tide handed our hovercraft definitely at the velocity of a cantering horse, presumably 20 miles per hour. No human being may have outrun that tide.

We watched because it stuffed the channels and gullies and contemplated the thought of being on these sands at night time in a howling wind, as the water rose. I permitted myself a look at the jurors: the influence was profound.

Back on land, the trial correct started at Preston Crown Court. In the dock was a Chinese gangmaster named Lin Liang Ren, charged with the manslaughter of the 21 who died, in addition to with facilitating unlawful immigration and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Sir Richard Henriques is one of Britain’s most distinguished legal professionals

Alongside him had been his girlfriend, Zhao Xiao Qing, charged with the immigration and conspiracy offences, and his cousin, Lin Mu Yong, charged with the immigration offence.

It was alleged that Lin Liang Ren offered lodging for the migrant labourers, outfitted them, paid them, obtained cockling permits for them and, most importantly of all, bought the cockles they harvested. Lin Mu Yong was alleged to have been his sub-boss in all this. Miss Zhao was accused of being their confederate by discovering lodging for the staff, fabricating bogus cockling allow functions and buying automobiles. All three had been accused of serving to the staff breach immigration legislation.

The alleged conspiracies had been that that they had interfered with the police investigation in the aftermath of the tragedy by attempting to smuggle Lin off the seashore, telling the police lies and instructing others to provide false data.

The principal problem in the trial was merely this: was Lin the boss of the Chinese cockle-pickers who died — and subsequently grossly negligent in inflicting his gang to go far out on the sands so late in the day and in these situations?

His defence was to disclaim he was the one in cost. He was not accountable for them being on the sands that night time. He didn’t owe the deceased an obligation of care and was thus not responsible of manslaughter.

The actual culprits, the defence stated, had been English cocklers who allow them to go to their dying with out warning them of the risks, the native authority who did nothing to manage the sands and granted permits to the untrained and incompetent, the police who did nothing to stop breaches of immigration legislation, and Coastguards who failed to protect the coast.

First in the witness field was the main authority on the bay, Cedric Robinson, the Queen’s Guide to the Sands. He defined how the tide comes up in all instructions, chopping off all attainable routes of escape. He thought it ‘madness’ that the authorities had opened the cockling beds to one and all. This was a catastrophe ready to occur.

Pictured: A court docket artist’s impression of Lin Mu Yong (centre), Zhao Xiao Qing (second proper) and her boyfriend Lin Liang Ren with their co-accused David Anthony Eden Snr (far left) and David Anthony Eden Jnr

He stated the Warton mattress, the place the catastrophe occurred, was notably harmful and to date out from the shore that cockles there couldn’t presumably be gathered safely.

You can not play with the tides, he declared. Five or 10 minutes could make all the distinction. Any delay could be disastrous.

Over the years, he instructed the court docket, many individuals had died in Morecambe Bay. Even skilled folks acquired into difficulties; it could possibly be a lure for individuals who didn’t know what they’re doing.

The prosecution subsequent referred to as Trevor Fleming, who had cockled in the bay for 20 years.

He was on the market together with his crew that individual afternoon and was stunned to see Chinese cocklers being pushed out between 5pm and 6pm. Some 30 staff had been dropped off close to him.

By about 5.30pm the wind was selecting up, and he reckoned the tide can be coming in rather a lot faster than regular so he determined to move again to shore.

A Chinese social gathering of some 30 pickers was close by however they carried on raking up cockles, whereas much more had been simply arriving on foot.

A Chinese gangmaster named Lin Liang Ren (left) was charged with the manslaughter of the 21 who died, in addition to with facilitating unlawful immigration and conspiring to pervert the course of justice. Lin Liang Ren’s girlfriend Zhao Xiao Qing (proper) was charged with the immigration and conspiracy offences

He was involved they had been chopping it high quality and approached a Chinese employee to inform him, tapping his watch to attract consideration to the time however was not understood.

Asked why, when he acquired ashore, he didn’t alert the Coastguard that there have been cocklers nonetheless out in the bay, he replied, his voice breaking: ‘That is a question I have asked myself every night since the tragedy.’ A quantity of different English cocklers additionally gave proof about the significance of figuring out about the sands and tides, the irresponsibility of those that issued permits to individuals utterly ignorant about the bay and the injury to the trade of over-cockling.

The problem was explored of whether or not there was dangerous feeling amongst locals as a result of the Chinese labored sooner and had been felt to be saturating the market.

One man whose household had fished the bay for six generations stated he was aggravated at the invasion of the beds, each on grounds of conservation and security.

Evidence was later given of cockles harvested by the Chinese being intentionally set alight. The jury then heard from the bystander on the promenade at Morecambe who at 9pm noticed headlights far out in the bay and other people strolling. He rang the police thrice however was instructed they had been on a shift change or break and couldn’t attend instantly. Extremely indignant at this response, he later lodged a proper criticism.

Lin Liang Ren’s cousin Lin Mu Yong was charged with the immigration offence

Eventually one other onlooker alerted the lifeboat station, and a hovercraft, a lifeboat and a helicopter had been despatched — however by then situations had worsened, with two-metre excessive waves that beat again the hovercraft. The lifeboat rescued one individual stranded on a rock. The helicopter searched the bay and recovered 12 our bodies on sand or mushy mud.

From the survivors, the court docket heard graphic proof. Zhang Ping was a girl in her early 20s who flew from China in 2003 and moved right into a flat in Liverpool the place she shared a room with 5 different cocklers. She stated the boss was Lin, who offered rakes, boots, and overalls and paid them wages of £5 per bag of cockles.

(Later it was established that the market charge for a bag of cockles was £12.50, which means that if Lin was the boss, he was profiting by £7.50 a bag, leading to a day by day revenue of £750 to £1,500.

With double-tiding, the revenue can be double.)

On the day in query, Ping was pushed out on to the sands nevertheless it was very darkish and windy and he or she was solely capable of choose one bag earlier than feeling unwell. She walked again to the shore by means of knee-deep water however different Chinese staff continued cockling.

From the seashore, she noticed folks swimming. The wind was raging and he or she was petrified. When the police arrived, Lin instructed her to disclaim she had been cockling and say she didn’t know who the boss was.

Another employee, Wei Si Mao, stated he was despatched out in a pick-up to get luggage of cockles that had been in the again of a jeep stranded in the mud. He made three journeys, taking with him eight different staff to help in the assortment.

On the third journey, the tide was very excessive and it was not attainable to drive again. The water had risen to the door, which might not open, so he climbed out of the window and jumped into the sea. He swam in the direction of a pile of rocks however one of his mates swam in the incorrect path and drowned.

Another witness remembered struggling by means of the water and three of his companions going off in a unique path. He acquired again however all of them perished.

Once on shore, all the survivors had been instructed by Lin to say, if requested, that two males who had been recognized to be useless in the water had been the ones in cost. Other survivors gave related proof of desperately swimming for their lives. They all said that Lin was the boss however that he had instructed them to say he was not.

Each confirmed that their cockling permits contained their {photograph} together with false details about them. All of them had been unlawful immigrants who had paid rather a lot of cash to come back to the United Kingdom, and lots of had big money owed in China.

Critical proof was offered by Janie Bannister, the English girlfriend of the defendant Lin Mu Yong, whom she referred to as Yammi.

She was very a lot concerned in the cockling operation and was, in authorized terminology, an confederate. She discovered the properties occupied by the staff, purchased and delivered meals to them and was concerned in buying automobiles. She additionally went cockling herself, loading cockles onto quad bikes.

But the prosecution selected to not cost her and as an alternative put her up as a witness. It was a superb resolution.

She instructed the court docket she met Yammi in Liverpool, the place they labored in the identical chip store. He spoke no English and he or she spoke no Chinese however they moved in collectively. Lin then moved into the identical flat with them, as did 15 to 20 Chinese staff, sleeping on the flooring. She stated Yammi was the first to start out cockling and had 120 cocklers working for him. Lin joined his crew for some time however then arrange as boss of his personal gang. But they remained good mates and he or she regarded herself and Yammi and Lin and Miss Zhao as a foursome.

On the night time of the tragedy, she was travelling again to Morecambe from Liverpool with Miss Zhao and Yammi when Lin rang to say that ‘the boys are stuck out’. She alerted the Coastguard.

The seashore was ‘pitch black, dead windy and rainy’ when the three of them acquired there, to seek out mayhem with police and ambulances in every single place. Some Chinese staff had been moist and shaking whereas others had been attempting to cover, frightened they had been going to be arrested.

She noticed Lin about to depart in a transit van with extra Chinese in the again, however, when he noticed her, he stopped, acquired into her automotive and lay down so no person may see him. Yammi then drove him away from the scene.

After he had gone, Miss Bannister was ordered right into a police automotive with Miss Zhao and as they had been pushed away, they stumbled on Lin’s automotive which had been stopped by the police.

The trial correct was held at Preston Crown Court (pictured). The jury convicted Lin, his girlfriend and his cousin on all counts

An officer requested if they might determine Lin as one of the cocklers. Miss Zhao stated no, however Miss Bannister instructed police it was him.

Later she gave a false assertion to the police that Lin had been together with her and the others on the journey again from Liverpool that night time and thus couldn’t have been in cost of the ill-fated cockling expedition. But in court docket she stated she had solely achieved so below appreciable strain from the others. She candidly admitted her personal half in the administration of the two cockling gangs.

She signed for automobiles they purchased as a result of she spoke English however they had been all owned by Lin or Yammi.

She acted as interpreter, making preparations to go cockling and shopping for waterproofs for the staff at B&Q. She organized costs, held the cash they had been paid for the cockles and distributed wages.

Lin’s counsel pressed her that she was incorrect to speak about Chinese bosses, ‘because it was a co-operative. Everybody worked together, and there was really no organisation as such’.

She disagreed. There had been staff and managers, and Lin and Yammi had been the bosses. She was adamant she herself was not a boss. Everything she did was for them.

She instructed the court docket that at the time of the tragedy she was 24 weeks pregnant with Yammi’s child however she had ended their relationship after they had been arrested. ‘I took off my engagement ring. I don’t hate him. I simply wished them to inform the reality.’

Janie Bannister was in the witness field for a substantial time and my evaluation of her proof was that — although she was clearly responsible of facilitating the immigration offences — she was truthful, courageous, and in addition ashamed of the position she had performed in the operating of the two gangs.

She had recognized Lin on the shore, cooperated thereafter, and greater than anybody was aware of the workings of the cockling gangs. In court docket, she had achieved her three former mates no favours.

In his defence, Lin, 27 at the time of the catastrophe, stated he had begun cockling to pay his tuition charges at a school in Liverpool.

He labored for an additional man earlier than shopping for some automobiles and establishing his personal gang. But he had then determined to surrender cockling and bought his van and instruments to 2 different Chinese staff, Lin Li Shui and Tian Long.

In his defence, Lin (a court docket artist’s impression), 27 at the time of the catastrophe, stated he had begun cockling to pay his tuition charges at a school in Liverpool

On the night time of the tragedy, he stated, it was Lin Li Shui who was in cost. However, he, Lin Liang Ren, had been requested to drive out to the cockle beds and had achieved so. But he made a mistake in the darkish and acquired caught. With the water as much as his waist, he walked again to the shore.

He denied attempting to flee from the seashore with out being seen and he denied telling others to say he wasn’t the boss. He denied stating that Lin Li Shui and Tian Long had been the ones in cost as a result of he knew they had been useless and in no place to dispute the reality.

In his closing speech, Ren’s counsel submitted that it was a tragic accident with many causes, together with the Government’s failure to manage immigration.

The authorities knew full effectively what the Chinese had been as much as and did nothing to cease them. The allow scheme was a meaningless farce: no applicant was ever requested a fundamental query regarding security, there was no enter from Health and Safety, and no effort was made to warn the gangs on the sands.

He stated the English gangs had wickedly destroyed Chinese cockles and their actions had pushed them into going out later in the day and farther from shore.

The English cocklers noticed the Chinese going out however gave them no efficient warning, nor did they inform the coastguard or police of the apparent hazard. ‘They left them to their fate.’

He argued that, even when Lin was technically in cost, it was cheap for him to delegate the timing to Lin Li Shui.

The jury disagreed, convicting Lin, his girlfriend and his cousin on all counts.

I assumed the responsible verdicts correct. This was an appalling and wholly avoidable tragedy.

The criticism of the allow scheme, Coastguards, Health and Safety and the police was all effectively based.

The conduct of Lin Liang Ren, nonetheless, involving a complete and callous disregard for his wickedly exploited staff merited a really lengthy jail sentence.

Fourteen years represented the longest sentence handed for gross negligence manslaughter by a long way.

I used to be amazed that this gang of solely and clearly unlawful immigrants may transfer right into a residential road in a Lancashire city, attracting no hostile intervention from any authority.

So far as I do know, no kind of inquiry into the a number of failures on this case has ever taken place.

The response of the police, particularly, ‘Sorry, we cannot attend at present. A changeover is taking place. Nobody can attend for half an hour,’ was a shame.

This was a vital emergency meriting immediate motion. The case provoked two incidental ideas.

Firstly, it turned obvious from the proof that the Chinese cocklers had been much more productive than their English counterparts, most of whom had much more expertise.

Although residing in the most cramped and crowded situations and being fed the most modest fare, they farmed cockles with far better utility and depth than their native rivals.

It was primarily for that reason that their cockles had been soaked with petrol.

Secondly, and in distinction to the dispiriting info of the case, Morecambe Bay on a high quality day is a spot of nice magnificence.

Views throughout the bay from Morecambe to Grange-over-Sands are as high quality as I’ve seen.