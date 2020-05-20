Richard Hannon has high hopes for King Of Change | Racing News

Richard Hannon ranks King Of Change among the many greatest horses he has dealt with because the four-year-old gears up for a deliberate return at Royal Ascot.

King Of Change completed second as a 66-1 shot in final yr’s 2000 Guineas earlier than occurring to win a Sandown Listed occasion on the best way to Group One glory within the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on his ultimate begin.

Hannon has set his sights on the Queen Anne Stakes on the Royal assembly with the Farhh colt, who he believes compares favourably with earlier Group One-winning milers from the yard.

He advised Sky Sports Racing: “He’s had a pleasant break and we’re clearly full steam forward for the Queen Anne.

“I feel he may practically be top-of-the-line horses we have had. I’d positively have him up there in the identical band as Canford Cliffs, Olympic Glory and Toranado.

“He looks amazing and he’s still relatively lightly raced. He doesn’t need soft ground, he won on it on Champions Day, he goes through it but he doesn’t need it.”

Hannon additionally has a stay contender for this yr’s Qipco 2000 Guineas with twin Group Two winner Threat.

The son of Footstepsinthesand gained each the Gimcrack at York and Champagne Stakes at Doncaster final time period earlier than signing off with fifth place within the Middle Park Stakes.

Hannon stories the Cheveley Park Stud-owned colt to have progressed by way of the winter and expects him to have “every chance” of staying a mile.

He mentioned: “He’s settled down and improved mentally – that was the principle factor he needed to do. He was slightly bit immature.

“In equity to him, the times he bought heat (final yr) have been extremely popular days, however he bought higher because the yr went on. Physically he is carried out extraordinarily properly and mentally he is carried out properly

“He will give himself each likelihood of staying as a result of he would not pull, he is very wise that manner.

“He was getting seven furlongs no problem in the end and I don’t see why it should bother him on fast ground. If he doesn’t, we’ll come back, it’s as simple as that.”