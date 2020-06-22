Richard Grenell Hits CNN Anchor With Her Own Network’s Reporting When Asked How Classified Information Can Contain Fake News

Richard Grenell was challenged by CNN anchor Erin Burnett to spell out how something could be both ‘classified’ and ‘fake news.’

The former acting director of national intelligence responded through the use of an actual report from her network.

Burnett and Grenell were discussing revelations from John Bolton’s controversial new book, “The Room Where It Happened,” where Grenell insinuated some of the more outrageous claims are fabricated.

“Why, if everything leaks at the NSC under John Bolton and during his tenure, every conversation, most transcripts, every little thing leaked, why wouldn’t any of these salacious stories leak now?” he inquired.

“Why are we just hearing about them when they’re packaged for a book deal?”

CNN is Fake News

Burnett pressed Grenell, asking “Are you saying he literally just made all this stuff up, that John Bolton at this point in his career decided to just make it up?”

“Which is it, Ambassador?” she challenged. “He’s saying it’s highly classified or it’s fake. It can’t be both.”

Grenell accepted the process and proceeded to hit a property run while humiliating CNN in the process.

“Of course it can be both … What are you talking about?” that he fired straight back.

Burnett seemed exasperated by the idea, so Grenell helpfully explained.

“You can tell a story that has a nugget of classified information that is a totally erroneous story that goes off on a tangent and gives a false impression,” he so-called.

“Let me give you one example of a nugget of information that completely is made up and wrong that people believe,” continued Grenell. “It’s when CNN reported for a very long time that Kim Jong-Un was brain dead.”

Bolton Most Hated Man In America

Grenell noted that CNN’s false Kim Jong-Un reporting contained a tidbit of classified information, concluded something erroneous, and “we couldn’t correct the record because of classified sources and methods.”

CNN reporter Jim Sciutto reported that Kim was in “grave danger” last month following surgery, using a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the situation as a source.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has suggested Bolton’s specious claims and cowardly actions have made him universally despised by people on both sides of the aisle.

“He’s discredited on both sides of the aisle and if you thought James Comey was the most disliked man in America,” she said, “I think John Bolton has taken that title.”