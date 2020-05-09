Richard Giragosian: Lavrov’s statements on Karabakh are important not only for what they say but also for what they do not say – Armenian News

Hripsime Hovhannisyan

In an interview with Tert.am, Director of the Regional Studies Center (RSC) Richard Giragosian elaborated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s current assertion on Nagoorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), calling consideration to unuttered messages between the traces.

Mr. Giragosian, why do you suppose Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov determined to cowl the small print of the negotiations now? Do you see any stress by Russia upon the Armenian authorities?

As we’ve clearly seen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued some controversial feedback in a public discussion board in Moscow on the morning of 21 April. More particularly, Lavrov responded to a query concerning the Nagorno-Karabakh peace course of by explaining that for a few years, negotiations have “envisaged a movement toward a resolution on the basis of a phased approach, with the first step the solution of the most pressing problems, the liberation of several regions around Nagorno Karabakh and the opening up of transportation, economic, and other ties.”

Those feedback had been important for a number of causes. First, the obvious significance of those feedback associated to the substance of his feedback, demonstrated by his reference to a “phased” or step-by-step strategy and his reliance on the necessity for the “liberation of several regions.” These statements are important not only for what they say, but also for what they do not say. For instance, whereas technically true, because the years of deadlocked and fruitless negotiations have usually included a dialogue and debate of those factors, the feedback fail to say that these factors had been by no means agreed upon but quite, extra of reflection of a one-sided demand by Azerbaijan. In addition, the feedback also fail to notice that the consideration of a package deal deal, quite than an incremental “phased” strategy, was equally frequent all through the talks. Thus, the Russian minister’s feedback signify using “selective memory” and a reliance on an “edited narrative” that does little to contribute to an trustworthy evaluation of the peace talks.

Beyond the significance of the substance of the feedback, Lavrov’s response was also important for their timing, coming simply hours earlier than the videoconference between the Armenian and Azerbaijani international ministers. The timing of the feedback also reveals a deeper agenda, as Lavrov is an expert diplomat, which means that he is aware of that his feedback, particularly as a mediator of the battle, would only have a damaging impression on the talks. Therefore, the Russian position as a mediator is questioned by the plain pro-Azerbaijani stance of the feedback, suggesting that this was yet one more instrument of stress by Moscow on Yerevan.

Moreover, the Russian feedback appeared to blatantly ignore the April 2019 spherical of talks in Moscow the place the joint assertion reached in that assembly mirrored no direct reference or any implication of a “phased decision’ to the battle. This side was clearly identified by Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan’s interview with the Russian Kommersant newspaper on 23 April.

Third, the feedback had been additional important past the Russian stress as a result of they also put Armenia on the defensive, forcing Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to defend the Armenian negotiating technique by reiterating that “there will be no one-sided compromises” and stressing that “the top priority for the Armenian sides is security. As for the territory that Lavrov mentioned, it is among other things a security belt and defensive line. In no way could Armenians even imagine endangering the security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

But maybe most fascinating was the fourth issue that made these feedback important: the response in Baku. Surprisingly given the pro-Azerbaijani slant to the feedback, the response inside Azerbaijan was an sudden assault directed towards their very own Foreign Minister, Elmar Mammadyarov, accusing him of being “too weak” in his coping with Armenian Foreign Minister for allegedly responding too weakly to Mnatskanyan.

Do you suppose the Armenian authorities have their very own plan for reaching a ultimate settlement?

From a broader perspective, an evaluation of the Armenian place and technique over the Artsakh challenge reveals two particular developments. The first clear pattern that defines Armenian diplomacy within the peace course of is consistency. Despite the change of presidency in 2018, the technique of the Pashinyan authorities stays satirically comparable and near the Serzh Sarsgyan Administration. Although that is also seen as a mirrored image of Prime Minister Pashinyan’s guarantees to not change the nation’s strategic orientation or international coverage, the consistency in international coverage and diplomatic technique over Artsakh is each a mirrored image of the truth that elementary nationwide curiosity stays the identical and a reaffirmation that the international coverage over the battle by former President Serzh Sargsyan’s authorities was sound and severe. Further, as we see, Azerbaijan stays dedicated to a “maximalist” strategy to the peace course of, with little distinction from their engagement with the earlier Armenian authorities. The Armenian goals of returning Artsakh to the negotiations, and the strategic recognition of safety as a precedence, are neither very completely different nor much less clear than the earlier Armenian diplomatic strategy.

The second pattern in Armenia’s administration of the peace course of is completely different, nonetheless. What is completely different on this case is the exterior context and the interior state of affairs. More particularly, the exterior state of affairs is new, pushed by a a lot much less and even much less engaged United States underneath President Trump, and outlined by an more and more unreliable Russia, which by means of each veiled help for Azerbaijan and higher arms gross sales to Baku, represents a frightening and damaging growth.

At the identical time, for the Pashinyan authorities, the interior dynamic is also new, with a lot higher assaults and criticism from home political opponents and from political figures in Karabakh itself who are a lot much less assured of help from the present Armenian authorities. While the political assaults on the federal government inside Armenia have turn into a necessary enviornment for opponents to hunt political dividends from accusing the Pashinyan management of being weak or indecisive, the notion in Karabakh of vulnerability and insecurity is extra important and suggests a harmful divide between Stepanakert and Yerevan.

Looking ahead, I’m neither significantly involved nor optimistic over the state of the peace course of, nonetheless. On the one hand, the diploma of modern and dynamic diplomacy on the Armenian facet bolsters my confidence within the Armenian authorities and explains my confidence within the Armenian international minister and his workforce. And that makes me much less involved and definitely not in settlement with the home criticism. But on the opposite hand, I’m not optimistic because the outlook for the peace course of stays poor, for two foremost causes. First, so long as Artsakh is excluded from the peace talks as a direct occasion to the battle, there could be little actual expectation of any breakthrough or progress. And second, so long as Azerbaijan maintains its “maximalist” place within the negotiations, calls for the whole lot and providing little, then the hazard is that the chance of renewed preventing and power of arms will change the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani battle over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 when the Armenian majority of the then autonomous area declared its intention to interrupt away from Azerbaijan. In a referendum held on December 10, 1991 (days earlier than the collapse of the united states), the inhabitants voted overwhelmingly in favor of independence (99.89%). The transfer was adopted by Azerbaijan’s giant-scale navy operations towards Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 neighboring areas. The armed violence left round 25,000-30,000 individuals lifeless; 1000’s had been internally displaced. The Ceasefire Accord, which went into impact in May 1994, formally put an finish to the armed assaults within the battle zone. Since 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group, a mission co-chaired by France, the United States and Russia, has been spearheading the efforts in direction of a peaceable resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh battle.

The hostilities escalated to an unprecedented diploma in April 2016 into what was later dubbed a Four-Day War. In the early hours of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched heavy offensives alongside the Line of Contact, scary giant-scale confrontations with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh. The adversary also shelled civilian settlements, significantly the southern and north-jap areas of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April between the chiefs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow. The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities also welcomed the verbal settlement.