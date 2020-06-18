Richard Fowler: Charges in Brooks and Floyd killings are a warning to bad cops – stop using excessive force

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said he filed 11 charges against fired Officer Garrett Rolfe, including felony murder, which carries a maximum penalty of a death sentence. Video showed Rolfe shooting Brooks in the trunk as Brooks ran away, not wanting to be handcuffed when Rolfe tried to arrest him for the minor offense to be intoxicated during sleep in his car in a restaurant drive-thru lane.

RAYSHARD BROOKS KILLING: FORMER ATLANTA OFFICER GARRETT ROLFE CHARGED WITH MURDER, COULD FACE DEATH PENALTY

Howard also said that he filed three lesser charges against Officer Devin Brosnan, who was at the scene of the shooting.

The charges in Atlanta come after four cops in Minneapolis were charged with second-degree murder or aiding and abetting second-degree murder after now-fired Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, a black man in handcuffs on the ground, for almost nine minutes, killing Floyd.

Brooks and Floyd should both be alive today. Both were unarmed and did nothing to threaten police. Sadly, they certainly were victims of overzealous police force.

Hopefully, the charges filed from the officers who killed both black men and the officers who stood by when the men were killed will send a loud and clear message to police officers across our country: You will soon be held responsible for your actions. Use very little force a necessary and don’t use deadly force unless your lifetime or the life span of somebody else is threatened.

Because both the murders of Floyd and Brooks were captured on video, the officers involved cannot lie their way out of the killings by claiming their black victims posed a serious threat to their lives. Before cellphone and security camera systems were predominant, officers who killed people could sometimes quite literally get away with murder by falsely claiming they were attacked.

It is profusely clear to anyone watching the videos that in both cases officers might have employed de-escalation techniques and easily avoided their encounters with Brooks and Floyd having fatal endings.

Yet, here we are again debating the unjustified use of lethal force legally enforcement officers.

The swift decision to charge officers in the Brooks case is a welcome step as peaceful protesters continue to demand justice for both Brooks and Floyd, alongside meaningful reforms to America’s broken police force system.

We should all hope that the charges from the officers in the two killings – along with proposed policing reforms at the state, local and federal levels – will be the deterrent necessary to stop cops from acting like criminals in their use of force, especially lethal force.

Here could be the truth: we truly need law enforcement to protect and serve most of us and maintain public safety. There are many fine men and women working as cops. But in order for law enforcement officers to their jobs efficiently, they need the trust, support, and respect of all segments of our society. Sadly, this social contract is broken, and we, as a nation, have been forced to handle the breach.

Police officers ought to be held responsible for their actions, just like everybody else. Obviously, most officers do the best job they can and never kill anyone throughout their entire careers. And on some occasions – such as for instance when a school shooter opens fire on students, or a terrorist launches an attack – police have no choice but to use lethal force.

But thanks to the charges in the tragic killings of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, the minority of officers who are too quick to use force will now have to think twice before they act, particularly before they fire a gun or simply take other life-threatening action. That’s a good step and indicates progress for everyone, not only black Americans.

For far too long in America, law enforcement officers has been allowed to turn to unnecessary violence with impunity. They have managed to live in a world where they could engage in harmful acts, disrupt thriving communities, and operate with bias without worrying about the consequence. Sadly, we the folks have had to own the liability.

For decades, America – and disproportionately, black America – has received to bear the burden of bad policing. And the officers engaging in misconduct have been allowed to maintain their pensions, live freely with their families, and keep on working in their jobs or a neighboring police department.

Just simply take the case of Eric Garner – a black man choked to death by a New York City police for allegedly selling loose cigarettes. For almost five years after Garner’s death, Officer Daniel Pantaleo was allowed to work, play, and live in the city without accountability.

During that same period, community members of races were forced to deal with the aftermath. It was the city that cried with the household. It was the city that protested and fought for justice. And it was the community that was forced to handle the pain and grab the pieces left by Pantaleo’s actions.

And the Eric Garner case isn’t alone. In every single one of the shooting of unarmed black people by police, the community is left coping with the fallout for a misguided, mismanaged, and over-militarized police force.

We the community are tired of it bearing the duty of bad policing. The multiethnic coalition of folks marching peacefully in cities across America are exhausted from seeing incompetent cops cause pain and suffering to our neighbors, friends, classmates and community members.

We want justice with longevity. We want a conclusion to the racial hatred that would cause a police to draw his weapon and shoot an unarmed black person.

The charges against cops for the Brooks and Floyd murders are a significant first step. But justice will never be served before the officers who killed both of these black men – and the officers at the scene who failed to intervene – are convicted for their crimes.

Locking up bad cops may help not just the communities they serve but will also benefit the good cops who have been criticized for those things of the others. And convictions will make it clear that after more than 100 years of being demeaned, devalued and treated as less than full citizens, African-Americans will be a step closer to full equality and all Americans will recognize at long last that black lives matter.

