Richard Fowler: Biden isn’t a racist, despite his ‘you ain’t black’ comment and claims by Republicans

Unfortunately, a rhetorical slip by Biden in an interview with a black radio speak present host Friday is being blown out of all proportion by supporters of President Trump in an effort to attain political factors. The Trump supporters suppose black individuals aren’t good sufficient to comprehend Biden’s poor selection of phrases was a largely insignificant incident.

Well, guess what. Black of us aren’t silly.

JOE BIDEN EXPRESSES REGRET OVER ‘YOU AIN’T BLACK’ COMMENTS: ‘I SHOULDN’T HAVE BEEN SO CAVALIER’

We know that former Vice President Biden is not any stranger to the black neighborhood. We know he has spent years engaged on points that black voters care a nice deal about, together with voting rights, investments in public training, and ending the injustices dealing with communities of shade.

We know that Biden just isn’t a racist. Not solely has he stood within the hole for civil and human rights, however he spent eight years working side-by-side with the primary African-American president – Barack Obama – to construct a legacy of decency, respect, and financial stability.

Vice President Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee as a result of black voters know him, his file, and his dedication to creating our nation extra honest and simply.

Beyond that, the Biden marketing campaign is clearly extraordinarily dedicated to partaking with and answering questions from black-owned and operated media, like “The Breakfast Club” program the place he was interviewed Friday.

During Biden’s 18-minute interview with Charlemagne tha God, Biden responded to each query. He mentioned a few of his plans for black America together with restoring voting rights, elevating wages, and growing entry to high-quality well being care. He additionally mentioned his intent to think about a lady of shade as his working mate.

Biden’s mistake, which he later apologized for, was to inform Charlemagne – in a poor try at humor: “I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The Trump crew’s determined try and enlarge Biden’s verbal misstep into a main marketing campaign concern is laughable.

Biden shouldn’t have made the comment, and he apologized for it later within the day, saying: “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy …. No one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background.”

Biden is true about that. But to say his poor try at humor erases his sterling file on points vital to black individuals over many many years is ridiculous.

Does the previous vice chairman have some blemishes on his file when coping with the black neighborhood? Of course.

Does Trump have blemishes – make that gaping holes – on his file on black points as effectively? Yes, and his shortcoming dwarf Biden’s.

Should Biden apologize for writing the 1994 crime invoice and ushering in a new wave of harsh policing and mass incarceration? Absolutely, and sooner or later he should do higher.

Should Trump apologize for his far worse actions? You wager, however don’t count on to ever hear an apology cross the president’s lips. He desires us to consider he has by no means made a mistake and by no means carried out something mistaken.

Black voters are terribly pragmatic and usually are not going to be swayed to vary their votes by an inappropriate comment from the previous vice chairman on a radio present.

These voters, similar to most Americans, are inspecting candidates and their information to see who can greatest lead this nation, particularly throughout the COVID-19 disaster and restoration.

Both the Biden and Trump campaigns may gain advantage from partaking black America extra comprehensively, and this present pandemic disaster calls for it.

Presidential elections are about distinction – one candidate towards one other. As of right now, the distinction could not be extra obvious.

Yes, Biden has made a number of missteps in his selection of phrases and his previous coverage positions, however the previous three months of Trump’s incompetent mishandling of the coronavirus disaster will carry extra weight in voters’ minds than Biden’s fumbled selection of phrases.

During this disaster, now we have witnessed the harmful mixture of ineffective management by Trump and stifling social inequities and how this impacts American lives.

As a member of the African-American neighborhood, I’m the creator and gatekeeper of my very own blackness. Biden’s social fake pas doesn’t outline my sense of blackness or my sense of self.

It is rather more vital for us to deal with all the dying and societal panic which have resulted from the Trump administration and its lack of coronavirus assessments, its failure to offer satisfactory quantities of non-public protecting tools for well being care employees, and its senseless rush to reopen America with out consideration for scientific steerage or flattening the curve of COVID-19 charges.

A current Fox News Poll discovered that American voters favor Joe Biden over President Trump by almost 9 factors. In that very same ballot, Trump’s approval score eroded eight factors on account of his dismal efficiency throughout this COVID-19 pandemic.

These ballot numbers make it abundantly clear that voters are way more involved about a international pandemic than they’re about a 30-second viral clip of Biden’s poorly acknowledged comment.

