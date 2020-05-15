Richard Boxall catches up with old friend David Feherty to look back on the ‘good old days’ | Golf News



















5:09



Richard Boxall and David Feherty reminisce about the enjoyable instances that they had on the European Tour throughout their enjoying careers…

Richard Boxall and David Feherty have been reminiscing about life on the European Tour back in the day as they caught up through a video chat earlier this month.

Long famend as two of the most entertaining characters in the sport, Boxie and “Fiat” have been completed professionals and each have the distinction of successful their “fifth major” – the Italian Open.

Unfortunately for Boxie, that proved his lone success on Tour in a enjoying profession lasting over 20 years earlier than he made the clean transition into commentary, a task he has relished for Sky Sports ever since.

As for Feherty, he can boast 10 skilled wins in his profession, and his Italian Open triumph in 1982 was the first of his 5 European Tour titles, and he additionally featured in the infamous 1991 Ryder Cup at Kiawah Island and beat the then-reigning US Open champion Payne Stewart in the Sunday singles.

Boxie insisted he dialled a incorrect quantity after his old friend popped up on his iPad, so watch half one among their hilarious chat as they appears back on the “good old days” of life on Tour.

Click on the video above to see half one among Boxie’s lockdown catch-up with old pal David Feherty …