Rich the Kid Jumps on Lambo During Video Shoot

Rich the Kid did some harm in the hood this week …

The rapper was capturing a music video on Long Island and wished to movie with 4 Lamborghini’s in the background. A lady named Irina Pichkhadze, aka @queenofexotics, introduced 2 Lambos she owned to the shoot. Rich rented a 3rd Lambo and a buddy of Irina introduced the fourth. Each automotive goes for greater than $600okay.

Then Rich had an thought … line up the 4 Lambos and take a pic in entrance of them whereas they waited for the videographer.

The shoot did NOT go nicely … actually, it did not go in any respect. The videographer was a no present.

And then … he jumped on the hood of one among Irina’s whips, and she or he simply misplaced it, hurling profanities at the rapper as he clowned on high the automotive.

Irina tells us when Rich jumped off, he simply stated, “whatever,” and left in his Lambo.