Rich Lowry: Rushing economy’s reopen after coronavirus would be a big mistake

A rising refrain on the correct is slamming the shutdowns as an overreaction and agitating to finish them. An excellent instance of the style is an op-ed co-authored by former Education Secretary William Bennett and talk-radio host Seth Leibsohn. It is titled, tendentiously and never very precisely, “Coronavirus Lessons: Fact and Reason vs. Paranoia and Fear.”

They cite an estimate that the present outbreak will kill 68,000 Americans. Then, they word that about 60,000 folks died of the flu in 2017-18. For this, they thunder, we’ve imposed big financial and social prices on the nation?

This is clearly a deeply flawed means of taking a look at it.

If we’re going to have 60,000 deaths with folks not leaving their properties for greater than a month, the variety of deaths clearly would have been larger — a lot larger — if everybody had gone about enterprise as traditional. We didn’t lock down the nation to attempt to forestall 60,000 deaths; we locked down the nation to restrict deaths to 60,000 (or regardless of the final toll is).

