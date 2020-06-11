Rich Beem: Some golfers will enjoy playing on PGA Tour with no fans | Golf News







Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler have been grouped collectively on the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rich Beem appears to be like forward to the Charles Schwab Challenge and explains why some golfers may gain advantage from the PGA Tour returning with out spectators.

I’m to see precisely how effectively the gamers deal with all the pieces with out the fans being there and to see the way it all performs out with the testing protocols and all the pieces else.

It’s going to be a great week and the energy of the sector is sort of just like the Players Championship by no means left. You’ve acquired the most effective on this planet exhibiting up at Colonial this week and deservedly so, however what’s fascinating is that it is a course that I do not assume fits any explicit participant.

The world’s high 5 are all in motion at Colonial Country Club, together with Rory McIlroy

For the long-hitters, the golf course goes to expire to the sting of the tough, via the place the galleries would normally be and into the bushes, so they are going to have a troublesome time getting on and across the greens from there.

It’s a really slender golf course, there’s numerous hassle, so I do not assume it actually advantages anybody aside from the participant that stays essentially the most affected person. You’re going to get out of place greater than as soon as on that golf course and it should actually check each side of a participant’s sport.

There will be guys which can be on the market which can be in an unknown aspect with no spectators round them. They’ve performed at house with their buddies with no fanfare, whereas now they are going out and doing their job with the same ambiance.

There will be some guys that feed off it and you are going to have some gamers that will profit from being within the hunt and never having all of the fans round them. I would not be shocked if we see one or two sudden nice showings that come out of nowhere.

When you’ve gotten cameras on the market and so they’re you, you do not take into consideration the tens of millions watching at house, however when you’ve gotten tens of 1000’s sitting behind you you then assume somewhat bit in a different way and get somewhat bit tighter! It’ll free some guys up because it’s stress-free not playing in entrance of anyone.

The fans have an affect, there’s no doubt about it though personally, it by no means bothered me a method or one other. When I did play with Tiger, I did prefer it as a result of it made me centered and made me not wish to mess up in entrance of all these folks.

I’m actually wanting ahead to watching Jordan Spieth, as he left on a fairly down word and wasn’t playing that nice earlier than the stoppage. It’s going to be fascinating to see how a lot he has labored on his sport and what he has modified over the past three months or so.

I do not assume we’d have ever anticipated needed to ever ask questions on Spieth, however that is the character of this sport. Once you utilize somewhat little bit of confidence, it is superb how shortly issues can snowball somewhat bit.

Spieth is with no worldwide win since his victory at The Open in 2017

He’s going to go on the market and wish to show himself, with lots of people hoping that he does and lots of people questioning if he does. I believe this can be a fairly large week for him as a result of he is acquired an ideal observe document and powerful historical past at Colonial.

You do not wish to play badly in entrance of enormous crowds and seeing the way in which Spieth struggling at instances was uncomfortable to look at, given the good of a participant he has been. This week might be a golden alternative, playing alongside his two friends in Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, for him to loosen up and actually take benefit.

