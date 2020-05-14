Rich Beem marking PGA Championship week with fundraising challenge | Golf News





Rich Beem is enjoying to boost cash for the Golf Emergency Relief Fund

The PGA Championship might not be going forward as deliberate this week, however that is not stopping Sky Sports’ Rich Beem from taking up his personal main challenge.

This 12 months’s contest had been attributable to get underway on Thursday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, though the competition has now pushed again to August 6-9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The match holds particular reminiscences for Beem, who famously held off Tiger Woods to assert the Wanamaker Trophy in 2002 and made the lower in final 12 months’s contest after birdieing 5 of his final six holes in the course of the second spherical at Bethpage Black.

Beem claimed a one-shot victory at Hazeltine in 2002

To mark the week the place he ought to have been making his 19th PGA Championship look, Beem is heading out on the golf course to try to elevate cash for these affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beem will likely be enjoying 72 holes at UT Golf Club in Austin, Texas over the approaching days – similar to he would have been hoping to play on the PGA Championship – with all birdies and eagles remodeled the 4 rounds leading to donations to the Golf Emergency Relief Fund.

The 2002 champion will donate $50 per birdie and $100 for each eagle remodeled the week, with the Golf Emergency Relief Fund providing short-term help to employees within the golf business dealing with important monetary hardship due to Covid-19.

Beem will likely be posting updates of his progress all through the week through his Instagram and Twitter accounts, whereas extra details about the Golf Emergency Relief Fund – together with the best way to donate – is offered on https://relief.golf/.