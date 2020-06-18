Rich Americans cut their spending, and that hurt low-income jobs

“Zooming into specific subcategories, we find that spending on luxury goods that do not require physical contact — such as landscaping services or home swimming pools — did not fall, while spending at salons and restaurants plummeted,” the report said. “Businesses that offer fewer in person services, such as financial and professional services firms, also experienced much smaller losses.”
Analyzing spending by ZIP codes, the researchers found that businesses located in the richest areas experienced a 70% decline in revenues. When those sales fell, employees were laid off and the lowest-income workers were disproportionately affected, researchers found.
About 70% of low-wage workers in the most affluent ZIP codes in large cities became unemployed as compared to 30% in the lowest-rent ZIP codes, according to the report.
The cities with some of the biggest drops in small business revenue and low-wage worker hours included New Orleans, Louisiana; Washington, D.C.; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Miami, Florida.
Support for low-income individuals — whether through extended unemployment benefits or other assistance programs — should be a focal point to head off further economic losses, the researchers wrote.
“Prior experience suggests that relatively few people move to other labor markets to find new jobs after recessions, leading to long-term income losses in hard-hit areas,” they wrote.
The stimulus checks did boost consumer spending, but they didn’t “undo” the losses at the businesses that had the biggest revenue declines, the report said.
The fundamental constraint on spending appears to be health concerns, the researchers said.