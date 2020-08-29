Ricciardo says Renault F1 car “happier” in low-downforce trim

Just 2 weeks after Renault withstood a difficult time in Spain as both motorists stopped working to make it into Q3, Ricciardo certified 4th at Spa-Francorchamps with colleague Esteban Ocon 2 locations even more back.

The duo’s rate in the very first and 3rd sectors at Spa have actually highlighted Renault has actually chosen a lower downforce option than other groups here– and it’s one that Ricciardo recommends has actually made the RS20 come alive.

“We are pretty light,” stated Ricciardo when asked byMotorsport com about the low downforce option.

“We feel this was a characteristic of the car last year. I feel like, for whatever reason, the cars seems a bit more happier with a little bit less load on it.

“Obviously you can’t run this low around a circuit like Barcelona, however when we do concern these more high-speed streaming circuits, it simply appears like it’s in a much better location with a smaller sized rear wing.”

He added: ” I believe even if we had a bit more wing to select from, we ‘d most likely still remain on this one for this track. It’s working well.”

Ricciardo said that when taking the downforce off, the Renault car felt like it had better balance than when it is running bigger wings.

“Typically, it ought to feel even worse as far as having less downforce, and ought to move more and be a bit more unpleasant,” explained the Australian.

“But yeah, it does not …