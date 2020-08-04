Ricardas Puisys, feared murdered, found living in woods five years after disappearing

Ricardas Puisys was last seen on Saturday, September 26 2015 while working for a fruit and vegetable producer in Cambridgeshire, eastern England.

Concerns were raised when the then 35-year-old failed to turn up for work the following Monday. By the November of that year, a murder investigation was launched.

But on Monday, police revealed that the “complete mystery” had been solved after Puisys was found living in wooded area in the town of Wisbech.

He was “very well concealed” after deliberately hiding and not speaking with anyone “for some time,” police said.

Officers believe that the man, who they say is now safe, may have run away after becoming the victim of exploitation. statement issued by Cambridgeshire Constabulary revealed that the missing man was found on July 1, but that the news has only just come to light because of efforts to “protect him and put safeguarding measures in place.” Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said in the statement: “For almost five years Ricardas’ disappearance has been a complete mystery. That was until we received information at the end of June which led us to finding him.” Exploitation concerns Police revealed that initial concerns were reported to them a month before Puisys’ disappearance “when it was suggested to police he was being exploited and had moved addresses within Wisbech.” According to the statement, he had at that time been employed…

