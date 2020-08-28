Ric Flair Signature Title now available

The apparent strut. The significant flop. The ostentatious low blow. Ric Flair was both the most embellished entertainer of perpetuity and the dirtiest gamer in the video game.

In an unequaled profession that covered over thirty years with drop in the AWA, NWA, WCW & WWE, Flair collected an unbelievable 16 World Heavyweight Championship title rules. But when the WWE Universe considers Ric Flair, they think about “The Nature Boy,” an epic stylin’, profilin’, limo riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ and dealin’ kid of a weapon. Whether in designer matches, over-the-top bathrobes, or shoes that cost more than your home, Ric Flair constantly left an enduring impression any place he went.

Through unforgettable fights with Ricky Steamboat, Dusty Rhodes and Sting, and as a member of The Four Horsemen & Evolution, Flair sealed his tradition as genuinely among the best WWE Legends of perpetuity.

WWE Shop is commemorating the tradition of Ric Flair with the most recent entry in our Signature Series of reproduction titles, each developed as a tribute to among the best Superstars in WWE history.