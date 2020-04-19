Rhubarb Kir cocktail recipe 

Jackson Delong
Rhubarb remains in period and also commonly readily available from stores or expanded in the house. Here’s an easy gewurztraminer mix for it, to make a somewhat over cast and also English yard kir. The ideal red wines for this are bone-dry, crisp, easy and also unoaked– shot Burgundy’s aligoté or England’s bacchus. Depending on exactly how succulent the rhubarb is, you will certainly have adequate syrup to make 2 or 3 glasses.

Prep time: 5 mins|Cooking time: 5 mins

MAKES

2 to 3

COMPONENTS

  • 100 g young pink rhubarb, sliced right into little items
  • 50 g wheel sugar, or granulated if you do not have wheel
  • Approx 270 ml cool gewurztraminer, to cover up

TECHNIQUE

  1. Place the rhubarb and also sugar in a pan with 80 ml water and also area over a tool warmth to stew delicately up until prepared, mixing on a regular basis. It takes around 5 mins.
  2. Strain with a great screen to obtain the pink syrup (you can consume the remainder of the rhubarb!), and also put 30 ml of it right into each gewurztraminer glass.
  3. Top up every one with 90 ml cool gewurztraminer, mix, and also appreciate.



