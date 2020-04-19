Rhubarb Kir cocktail recipe 

Rhubarb remains in period and also commonly readily available from stores or expanded in the house. Here’s an easy gewurztraminer mix for it, to make a somewhat over cast and also English yard kir. The ideal red wines for this are bone-dry, crisp, easy and also unoaked– shot Burgundy’s aligoté or England’s bacchus. Depending on exactly how succulent the rhubarb is, you will certainly have adequate syrup to make 2 or 3 glasses.

Prep time: 5 mins|Cooking time: 5 mins

MAKES

2 to 3

COMPONENTS

100 g young pink rhubarb, sliced right into little items

50 g wheel sugar, or granulated if you do not have wheel

Approx 270 ml cool gewurztraminer, to cover up

TECHNIQUE