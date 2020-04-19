Rhubarb Kir cocktail recipe 

Rhubarb remains in period and also commonly readily available from stores or expanded in the house. Here’s an easy gewurztraminer mix for it, to make a somewhat over cast and also English yard kir. The ideal red wines for this are bone-dry, crisp, easy and also unoaked– shot Burgundy’s aligoté or England’s bacchus. Depending on exactly how succulent the rhubarb is, you will certainly have adequate syrup to make 2 or 3 glasses.
Prep time: 5 mins|Cooking time: 5 mins
MAKES
2 to 3
COMPONENTS
- 100 g young pink rhubarb, sliced right into little items
- 50 g wheel sugar, or granulated if you do not have wheel
- Approx 270 ml cool gewurztraminer, to cover up
TECHNIQUE
- Place the rhubarb and also sugar in a pan with 80 ml water and also area over a tool warmth to stew delicately up until prepared, mixing on a regular basis. It takes around 5 mins.
- Strain with a great screen to obtain the pink syrup (you can consume the remainder of the rhubarb!), and also put 30 ml of it right into each gewurztraminer glass.
- Top up every one with 90 ml cool gewurztraminer, mix, and also appreciate.