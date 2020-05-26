‘RHONY’ Star Jill Zarin and Daughter Keep Pushing to Help Nurses



Jill Zarin and her daughter, Ally Shapiro, are confirmed pandemic heroes — simply ask nurses all around the NY, NJ-area — however now they’re up towards a brand new foe … depleting funds.

The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star and Ally hopped on “TMZ Live” Tuesday to discuss their “Noshes for Nurses” challenge … which launched again in April.

Since then, they have been feeding hospital staffs — 3 to 5 hospitals per day — in and across the NYC-area, and additionally in Florida, the place they’re quarantining. They raised cash for the enterprise via GoFundMe, however Jill says they’ve gone via about $60okay in donations thus far, and the cash’s operating out.

One means Ally’s making an attempt to assist the trigger much more is by tie-dying face masks she sells for $25 a pop. For each masks the Sotheby’s Institute of Art graduate sells, she’s additionally donating a masks to a nurse, physician or any hospital employee in want.