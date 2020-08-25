‘RHONY’ Dorinda Medley exits Bravo series: ‘All things must come to an end’

“What a journey this has been,” she started her post. “I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end.”

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR TINSLEY MORTIMER EXITS FRANCHISE MID-SEASON

Medley, 55, continued: “This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

She went on to thank Bravo and NBC “for the incredible ride” in addition to her fellow cast members “for constant stimulation and entertainment.”

BRAVO TAPES IN-PERSON ‘RHONY’ REUNION DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“I wish you all health, happiness and success.Clip! Dorinda,” she concluded.

Medley has actually been a primary cast member considering that Season 7.

Amid reports that Medley was fired, a source informed People magazine that was merely incorrect.

BETHENNY FRANKEL MANUFACTURING, DONATING CORONAVIRUS KITS AND MASKS

“She was not fired – it was a mutual decision that was discussed and then ultimately made by both Dorinda and Bravo,” the expert informed the outlet.