RHONJ alum Lauren Manzo shares throwback snaps of daughter Markie, three, days after declaring ‘insane, mean’ Instagram trolls drove her to stop posting photos

She published one throwback photo of herself as a child and her dad kissing her with two photos of her daughter with him.

Lauren captioned the pictures: ‘Happy 60th Birthday Daddy! [heart emoji] Thank you for being the best father and pop pop in the world.

‘I thank god every day for making me your little girl [heart emoji] I love you forever!’

Last Tuesday, Lauren shared on her Instagram that negative comments have made her stop posting pictures of Markie.

‘Since so many of you are absolutely insane, mean & don’t know how to mind your own f***ing business…We will no longer be posting photos of Markie on our Instagrams,’ Lauren shared.

‘This includes my extended family on their Instagrams too. Thanks for f***ing it up for everyone else,’ included the reality TV personality.

Lauren shares pictures of her baby Marchesa Anna Scalia, and her husband Vito Scalia that they are married in 2015.

After the post on her Instagram this Tuesday, she shared a screenshot of her direct messages box.

Her inbox was filled with fans telling her about their sadness that she will no longer share pictures of Markie.

‘In 4 minutes all these messages already of people sad I won’t be posting Markie,’ wrote Lauren alongside the screen-grab.

‘Maybe I should tag all of the a**holes that continue to attack me it’s their fault. So sick of all the bulls***. Rant over. I’m getting my period [crying laughing]’.

After she left ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ she got a show offer called ‘Manzo’d With Children’ that will share it with her children including Lauren.

Lauren stated on the show that she and Vito were trying to get a new baby until she actually became pregnant.