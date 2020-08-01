Rhode Island issued tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse

The misprint was an outcome of a technical problem in the Division of Taxation’s automated refund check printing system, according to Jade Borgeson, chief of personnel for the state’s Department ofRevenue

.

Mickey and Walt’s void signature lines were mistakenly sourced from the Division of Taxation’s test print files, Borgeson stated. The names of the state treasurer Seth Magaziner and state controller Peter Keenan must have been on thechecks

.

The checks were sent by mail to taxpayers Monday and were connected to numerous company taxes, consisting of sales tax, business and tax credit refunds. A bulk of them were business tax refunds, Borgeson stated.

The checks have actually considering that been voided and can not be transferred. Corrected checks will be reissued to impacted taxpayers within one week.