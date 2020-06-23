Rhode Island considers name change due to slavery connotations

The “plantations” a part of the name has come beneath elevated scrutiny following widespread protests after the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The order, Executive Order 20-48, will change the name to simply ‘Rhode Island’ in official communications from the governor’s workplace – together with future government orders, citations and stationery letterheads. It additionally calls on all state government companies to take away the “plantations” reference from their web sites.

The order doesn’t change the state’s official name completely — that may require voters to amend the Rhode Island Constitution, the order states.

The state Legislature has indicated it’ll transfer ahead with the referendum after the Rhode Island Senate handed a measure final week calling for a statewide vote on the name change.

The invoice was launched by Rhode Island’s sole black senator, Harold Metts.

“Whatever the meaning of the term ‘plantations’ in the context of Rhode Island’s history, it carries a horrific connotation when considering the tragic and racist history of our nation,” Metts stated in a press release to the Providence Journal.

Previous attempts to change the state’s name have failed after the difficulty was placed on the poll. In 2010, virtually 78 p.c of voters opposed a constitutional modification eradicating ‘Providence Plantations’ from the state’s name.

The current push for a name change might have began when an online petition started circulating following Floyd’s demise.

“Some Rhode Islanders pride themselves on living in the ‘smallest state with the longest name.’ But, the history of how we got this name is often forgotten,” the petition reads. It at the moment has virtually 7,500 signatures.