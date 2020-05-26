RHOC Star Kelly Dodd Responds To Backlash After Falsely Claiming ‘No One Is Dying’ Of Coronavirus In Orange County!

We despise that we need to state this, yet Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is NOT a dependable resource of info when it involves coronavirus pandemic issues.

The Bravolebrity triggered outrage on social networks today after she falsely declared that “no one” is passing away from COVID-19 in her stomping premises of Orange County, California– when that’s merely just not the instance.

It took place on Monday when Dodd shared a video clip on her Instagram Stories of herself and also her household buying at the brand-new Fashion Island shopping center in the OC and also urged that no person was using face masks– also as a number of people in her video clip were seen with treatments on their faces.

Related: Brielle Biermann Hopes Kim Zolciak Would Never Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta!

The video clip (listed below) programs Kelly and also her staff eating at a dining establishment, as the truth star says loudly:

“Yay, we finally get to have a meal out… Yay, no one is wearing a mask. I love it. Yay!”

She after that frying pans to various other cubicles in the dining establishment, revealing a number of staff members (the good news is!) using face masks, and also proceeds:

“No one is wearing masks here in Orange County. Yup, because no one is dying here of the virus.”

Gurl what? Are you … can you not see?!

Setting apart the truth that everybody working in the dining establishment was coldly using black treatments over their faces, Kelly is spreading out severe false information below.

According to records, 14 brand-new coronavirus relevant fatalities were tape-recorded in Orange County, California simply recently, making 133 complete COVID relevant fatalities in the location sinceMonday So think us and also Vicki Gunvalson when we state that Kelly Dodd is a PHONY!

Despite a flurry of objection, Dodd increased down on her view by sharing a quote on her Insta Stories concerning the federal government’s duty in safeguarding our health and wellness throughout the COVID dilemma. It read:

“It’s not the government’s job to protect my health. It’s the government’s job to protect my RIGHTS. It’s my job to protect my health. When you trade liberty for safety you end up losing both.”

Sounds like she’s located her brand-new tagline for when they relocate RHOC to OAN

After Dodd’s shenanigans struck the interwebs, she required to Instagram to clarify her comments, informing her fans that she was “by no means minimizing deaths” with her blog posts and also was simply delighted to see individuals out and also around once more. “By no means minimizing deaths” by claiming they really did not exist?!

She shared on Tuesday:

Hmmm …

What do U consider Kelly’s blog posts, Perezcious visitors? Irresponsible or simply some even more rubbish no person will take seriously? Watch her tale on your own (listed below) and also share your ideas in the remarks.