RHOBH Star Teddi Mellencamp Reveals 4-Month-Old Daughter Needs Neurosurgery In Emotional Post

Teddi Mellencamp happens to be “filled with nerves” — and once and for all reason!

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star unmasked in a long Instagram post that her 4-month-old daughter Dove Arroyave was recently diagnosed with a rare condition, one which will need upcoming neurological surgery.

The 39-year-old explained her youngest child’s diagnosis of lambdoid craniosynostosis, which Mellencamp Arroyave said is “a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis and occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth.”

In her post, she admitted she felt unsure of whether she should reveal her baby girl’s medical issue with people, explaining:

“Dealing with anxiety, especially when in the “public eye,” isn’t easy; and going into July it’s at an all-time high. I was torn as to whether I should share this information, but as somebody who tries to be as transparent as you can, and once you understand I have a platform to achieve others in similar situations, I wish to update you all.”

As you may be aware, Teddi and her husband Edwin Arroyave are also parents to 7-year-old daughter Slate and 5-year-old son Cruz, and welcomed Dove in February. Edwin is also the daddy to 11-year-old Isabella from the past relationship.

Apparently, Cruz was once diagnosed with Torticollis, a rare condition where the neck muscles contract, inducing the head to twist to one side, and it was believed that Dove would also be diagnosed:

“Originally, like Cruz before her, we thought Dove had Torticollis and would likely need a doc band for re-shaping. Instead a CT scan showed Lambdoid Craniosynostosis.”

The Bravo-lebrity concluded her post by including some brief details about the operation and recovery, while also requesting prayers for baby Dove from her followers:

“The recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate. So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok. Please keep baby Dove in your prayers and if you have had a child with this same surgery, please let me know below, as I would love any additional insight and support.”

Read Teddi’s full post (below):

We’re sending most useful wishes to sweet Dove ahead of her surgery!

