RHOBH Star Denise Richards Speaks Out After Brandi Glanville’s Alleged Photo Of The Pair Kissing: ‘I Know My Truth’

Denise Richards is back on the defensive with yet another outright denial of her infamous so-called lesbian affair with Brandi Glanville.

In a recently available interview with The Talk on Tuesday, the 49-year-old reality TELEVISION star addressed the salacious rumor in regards to the two that is circulating for months and gained traction again this week after her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star shared an image to her Twitter account that seems to show her kissing Richards.

During the appearance, Richards said Glanville said knows her “truth” and she’s eager for fans of the Bravo hit show to obtain the full story throughout season 10 when it sooner or later airs:

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media, but the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made. So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, ‘Well, whatever, we’ll just let it play out on the show.’ It is what it is.”

But is that you in the photo, gurl? We need to know!

She continued without mentioning the validity of the shot, but noted that she’s got her husband Aaron Phypers‘ full support throughout this drama:

“People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does — it is what it is. I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family, and this is like nothing compared to some of the things that have been said.”

Well, we wouldn’t exactly call this “nothing,” would we? Especially maybe not after the 47-year-old Bravolebrity shared that steamy kissing photo and expertly trolled the problem while she was at it. For those who missed it, it’s definitely worth checking out yourself!

As all of you RHOBH fans know, a source previously spoke out in regards to the pair’s so-called hookup, suggesting not only made it happen happen, nonetheless it happened several times and was “never serious, but that they had fun.” Since then, Richards in addition has gone out of her way to not merely deny claims of the affair but additionally the idea that she and Phypers have an open marriage, too.

Even still, Denise insisted she’s no regrets about joining and sticking to the hit franchise:

“My first season, I loved filming with the women. I had a great time getting to know them. We are very blessed and very lucky being on this show and part of it. I don’t regret it.”

We’ll see if the starlet still feels the same once everything is actually out on view!