‘RHOBH’ star Denise Richards fires back at Brandi Glanville after affair allegations

“So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, whatever,” Richards added. “We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is. I can’t speak for anyone else.”

Richards has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018 and reportedly walked away from filming the popular reality program because Glanville have been spreading lies that both had allegedly hooked up more often than once.

On Saturday, Glanville, 47, sent fans into a frenzy when she shared the teaser photo to Twitter amid reports Richards walked away from filming ‘RHOBH’ as a result of rumors being spread about their so-called hookups.

Glanville doubled down on her behalf claims on Monday alleging: “It’s 1millionpercent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike.”

Fox News has now reached out to Richards’ rep for touch upon the allegations.

Last month, People magazine revealed a super teaser for the upcoming season of the long-running reality program that showed Glanville speaking about the claims to other cast members.

“I f—– her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘Aaron can never know this. He’ll kill me,'” Glanville alleges to castmates Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rina and Erika Girardi at a sit-down dinner — apparently just before Richards’ arrival.