‘RHOBH’ star Brandi Glanville posts texts from Denise Richards in attempt to prove their alleged affair

Glanville formerly declared on “RHOBH” that Richards welcomed her over last April so that they might tape-record an episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast.

Rather than getting a hotel, Glanville stated Richards was consistent about having her sleep over. Glanville stated absolutely nothing intimate occurred the opening night at Richards’ house however the next night they “hooked up.”

“Listen to my podcast from Friday & & you’ll understand why Denise asked me to particularly state I was remaining at the hotel throughout the method when I wasn’t!” Glanville tweeted onSunday “It’s because her daughter had a friend with her & she didn’t want the parents of the friend to know that I was staying in the room!!”

In another tweet, the Bravo alum published a screenshot apparently from Richards that stated Glanville might stick with her to conserve cash.

“Also you will hear the uncut version on housewives which proves that I stayed with Denise. We didn’t know we were recording but we were,” Glanville declared. “Be Patient all will be revealed”

Glanville formerly stated in a confessional on “RHOBH” that she thought Richards’ partner, Aaron Phypers, was “OK” with them connecting.

“He knew we’d made out before. There was no question in my mind that Aaron was OK with all of this,” the podcast host declared.

Fox News has actually connected to Richards’ representative for discuss the allegedtexts Richards has formerly rejected Glanville’s claims.

“I did not have an affair,” the “Wild Things” starlet informed The Washington Post recently. “There’s definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this ‘Housewives’ season, and that’s all I’ll say.”