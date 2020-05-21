‘RHOA’ Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill Say Couples in Quarantine Like Fun Prison



Cynthia Bailey and also fiancé, Mike Hill, are obtaining a preference of wedded life prior to strolling down the aisle … and also it’s all many thanks to quarantine.

The ‘RHOA’ celebrity and also FOX Sports host joined us Thursday on “TMZ Live” and also informed us life with each other in seclusion can be draining pipes as well as likewise satisfying. Sounds a great deal like marital relationship, and also maintain in mind, this is their very first time truly living under one roofing … generally, he’s in L.A. while she’s in ATL.

Cynthia and also Mike concur … the countless days cooped with each other do endure them, like many couples– yet do not obtain it turned. Mike claims he mores than happy Cynthia is his cellmate for quarantine prison, and also includes … the conjugal brows through are a significant plus!!!

Cynthia claims they’re still on course to obtain wed in October, and also they have actually obtained their fingers went across a 2nd wave of COVID-19 does not require them to hold off. As she clarifies, the wedding celebration day is quite considerable.

There might be much more bumps in the roadway though … Cynthia informs us why there are still some concerns with wedding celebration logistics.