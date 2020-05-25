‘RHOA’ Brings Back Yovanna for Season 13 as Official Cast Member

Exclusive

The snitch is again!!! That’s most likely how the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” solid will react after studying Yovanna Momplaisir‘s returning subsequent season as an official solid member, so prepare for extra of her drama involving NeNe Leakes.

Sources near the manufacturing inform TMZ … producers invited Yovanna to signal on for season 13 as an official solid member. We’re instructed the contracts went out to all the women after they filmed the reunion. More on that later.

As for Yovanna’s position subsequent season … our sources say her essential storyline for the upcoming season will piggyback off the scandal that erupted throughout season 12. As diehard ‘RHOA’ followers know … the so-called SnakeGate drama roped in the whole solid after the women came upon Yovanna got here on the present as a pal/spy for NeNe, who needed Yovanna to collect intel to see which of the women have been trash-talking NeNe behind her again.

The women in the end have been led to consider NeNe requested Yovanna to report the conversations. During a visit to Canada, they peppered Yovanna with questions, however she danced round all the pieces. As it seems, Yovanna by no means recorded something and admits NeNe requested her to report the conversations. The solid’s response … “so you’re a snitch?” Ouch.