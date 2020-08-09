RHA TrueConnect 2 truly wireless earphones review

The TrueConnect 2 are the follower to the well-known TrueConnect from the Glasgow- based audio brand nameRHA The brand-new design might look similar to the previous one however RHA declares a number of enhancements under the hood, consisting of a a lot longer battery life, much better ingress security, more microphones, revamped buttons, and more robust connection.

At $150, the TrueConnect 2 are priced comparable to popular offerings from other significant brand names. This indicates they require to be competitive with a few of the market heavyweights while likewise increasing above the progressively typical low-cost options from the Chinese brand names. Let’s see if the TrueConnect 2 can do that.

Design

As pointed out in the past, the TrueConnect 2 look similar to the initialTrueConnect If you understand what those resemble, then you ‘d be delighted RHA chose to leave the style alone.

For those who have not seen the initial, the TrueConnect 2 been available in a remarkably sturdy charging case with rubberized plastic and a strong metal enclosure. The opening system for this case is maybe the most special I have actually discovered. Depending upon how you hold it, you can either have the metal bracket on the top turn out of the method to expose the earbuds beneath or you can turn the plastic body from beneath the metal bracket and have the withins turn …