RGEEK 10PCS Cute Cat Claw Joystick Thumb Caps for Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite, Thumb Stick Grips Analog Stick Cover, Soft Silicone for Joy-Con Controller

10PCS Colorful thumb grip caps for nintendo switch

Designed for Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite, perfectly fit Joy-con controller joystick

Soft and Comfortable, the high quality silicone materials make it softly, and touched feeling better, It can protect your fingers from being hurt by playing for a long time. Enrich your switch gaming experience with our Cute Cat Claw Joystick Thumb Caps.

These are a colourful little accessory and add a lot of comfort to the joystick, also adds comfort when gaming! you can personalize your switch controller!!

Easy to install best way is to turn them inside out and place them over the joy cons then push down gently so that they wrap onto the joystick, don’t worry about being a little rough putting them on, the material is really sturdy and won’t tear.