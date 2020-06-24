RFU receives interest from ‘two prestigious companies’ in search for a new Premier 15s sponsor

The Rugby Football Union has acquired interest from “two prestigious companies” in its ongoing search for a new sponsor for its top-flight girls’s tier, in response to the physique’s chief govt, Bill Sweeney.

The affirmation that the physique is participating with potential title companions will supply some consolation for Premier 15s golf equipment, which was left with out a league sponsor when Tyrrells ended its assist final month, weeks after the season was voided because of coronavirus.

The competitors, which is unlikely to start out up once more till September on the earliest, is claimed to be “major strategic priority” to the RFU, which has already pledged to ring-fence funds at each membership and nationwide degree regardless of anticipating a £50m shortfall because of the impression of coronavirus.

“We want to make sure the women’s game is not disproportionately impacted,” Sweeney advised the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly present. “The 28 skilled contracts [for England women’s players], they’re being protected. It was a disappointment to lose that title sponsor [Tyrrells] and it’s a main precedence to interchange that.

“We’ve obtained some conversations going for the time being with two prestigious corporations who’re to get entangled. In the interim, we’ve really put extra RFU cash into it to cowl that sponsorship loss. Even although there’s been a lower in general phrases, we’re really placing extra money into the ladies’s premier league.

“We know when you’ve got a very strong women’s game and a community game and strong women’s sections at a club, clubs perform better. We think the continued growth of the women’s game is a key point in supporting stability and participation in the men’s game. For us, it’s not a negotiable one.”

Premier 15s golf equipment have acquired £80,000 a yr in funding from the RFU in the course of the previous three seasons, whereas a additional £800,000 is assumed to cowl the 28 England gamers on full-time contracts which had been launched final yr, a precedent which is but to be adopted by different unions.

“We’re really talking to other unions and saying, ‘You’ve got to do the same thing as well’. What we also need to see is better standards of play from the other unions,” added Sweeney.

“At the moment, the competition levels are too focused on New Zealand and us [England] and we want to broaden that out so you’ve got a more level competitive playing field across other unions, and they need to keep up their investment.”