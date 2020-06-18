RFU launches review into England rugby anthem Swing Low, Sweet Chariot over slavery origins

The song is believed to have been written by Wallis Willis, a former slave, in 1865 and became a protest song during the American civil rights movement in the 1960s. There is much conjecture over how it came to be sung by England supporters. The World Rugby Museum believe it was first sung at Twickenham at the 1987 Middlesex Sevens in homage to Martin Offiah, whose nickname is “Chariots”. It then became closely associated with winger Chris Oti who scored a hat-trick against Ireland in the 1988 Five Nations.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney this week promised to broaden the RFU’s diversity after appointing Genevieve Glover as chair of the union’s diversity and inclusion implementation working group. Maggie Alphonsi is the only black member of the 55-strong RFU council. “We have undertaken some very good initiatives at the grassroots level to encourage more diverse participation, However, that in itself is not enough,” said Sweeney. “We need to do more to achieve diversity across all areas of the game including administration.”

Despite the RFU’s review into Swing Low, Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs will not be following suit despite previous accusations that they are “playing Indian”. Exeter’s emblem is a native American with a head-dress while their supporters perform the “Tomahawk chop”.

Exeter confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that they have no intention of reviewing their iconography, let alone changing. In 1999, Exeter adopted the moniker Chiefs, which is the name of the first team in a lot of Devon sporting teams.