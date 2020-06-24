RFU CEO Bill Sweeney outlines end-of-year international plans | Rugby Union News





England could face their Six Nations rivals in an end-of-year tournament

An end-of-year tournament concerning the Six Nations teams and two other invited countries is the almost certainly option for the autumn international window, according to RFU CEO Bill Sweeney.

England was due to face New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Tonga in their four end-of-year Tests, but the impact of the coronavirus pandemic means those matches are searching increasingly unlikely.

There are still outstanding matches using this year’s Six Nations to be built in as well although Sweeney hasn’t entirely eliminated playing the Southern Hemisphere nations, that he told the Will Greenwood Podcast an eight-team competition based in Europe is anticipated to take place alternatively.

“Our original preference was to continue playing the Southern Hemisphere nations and that was their preference as well,” Sweeney told Sky Sports. “It’s maybe not impossible, but it’s unlikely at the moment.

“If the south does not come up here, then we’d put together some kind of tournament concerning the Six Nations teams and two invited guests.

“We’re having discussions around that at this time. The window is closing, so we must make a decision on that by the first or second week of July.

“At the moment, I would say the most likely option is a Six Nations tournament with two other invited sides.”

Those two other invited sides could possibly be Japan – where England were because of tour come july 1st – and South Africa, although the latter’s participation would probably hinge on which happens regarding this year’s Rugby Championship.

Sweeney underlined the value of being in a position to admit a crowd to Twickenham for home Test matches this season as well, with the RFU in talks with the federal government over the chance of that and any social-distancing arrangements they’d need to enforce.

“It’s really important to us,” Sweeney said. “Fifty-five per cent of our revenue arises from tickets and hospitality, so if these matches happen behind closed doors then frankly it isn’t a big difference between that rather than having the matches at all.

“From our perspective, it’s really essential we get some good kind of attendance, so we’re in conversation with the federal government.

“We all need to play some matches at home because that money goes back into the community game and we invest in the England team as well, so it’s key for us we get some games played.”