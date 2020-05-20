RFL retain hope of running shortened Women’s Super League season 

The Rugby Football League stays cautiously optimistic a shortened model of its top-flight ladies’s season will be performed in direction of the tip of the summer season if the general public well being state of affairs round Covid-19 continues to enhance.

The nationwide physique held a digital assembly on Tuesday night with representatives from every of the 10 groups within the elite newbie Betfred Women’s Super League, which was speculated to get underway on March 29.

Having beforehand deliberate for a season suspension of between 12 and 16 weeks, the RFL has now focused a window, beginning between late August and September, through which to run a condensed ladies’s marketing campaign.

This newest state of affairs would contain a mini pre-season of three to 4 weeks, whereas the Grand Final, which had been scheduled for October 11 at Headingley, is anticipated to be performed no later than November.

A brand new date is prone to be set for the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup, which had been scheduled as half of a triple header with the lads’s Coral Challenge Cup semi-finals on June 6.

Despite being absolutely newbie, the expansion of ladies’s rugby league fashioned half of the RFL’s submission to the federal government earlier this month, when the game was granted a £16m emergency rescue mortgage to assist safe its long-term future forward of internet hosting the World Cup within the autumn of 2021.