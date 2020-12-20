The stocks of RF have been given a rating of ‘Buy’ by close to twenty-five firms that have been covering the company. Nine of the investment analysts working on the firm have already given it a rating of hold, while twelve research analysts have given it a rating of buy. Two of the investment researchers have given the stocks a rating of ‘strong buy’. Currently, the price target over the entire year has been set at $13.92.

Research Firms on RF

There have been quite a few research analysts who have spoken about the shares of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co has already increased the price objective on the firm from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note that was published on the 6th of October. They have also given the company a rating of ‘overweight’. Raymond James has also followed the same route, giving the stocks of the company a price target of around $15, along with a rating of ‘strong buy’ in a 21st October research note.

Janney Montgomery Scott has also decreased the rating of RF from a rating of ‘buy’ to a rating of ‘neutral’ in one of their research notes. Odeon Capital Group has followed the bandwagon, as they have increased the rating of the company from ‘hold’ to ‘buy’. Truist did also join in, with a rating of ‘buy’ on the research report that was fixed for the 17th of September.

The stocks of RF traded at $15.26 on the previous Friday. The market cap of the firm is $14.66 billion, with the PE ratio set at 19.32, a beta of 1.60, and a PEG ratio of 3.63. The moving average for the stock over 50-days is $15.05, while that of the stock over 200-days is $12.49. The year low for the firm is $6.94, while the year high for the same is $17.45. The debt-to-equity ratio of the company is 0.40, while the quick ratio of the firm is 0.87, with the current ratio set at 0.88.