Rey Mysterio suffers torn triceps

Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps throughout his match at WWE Payback Sunday night, WWE.com has actually discovered.

Mysterio partnered with his child, Dominik, to beat Seth Rollins & Murphy at the live WWE Network unique. He was initially set up to deal with Seth Rollins on Raw in a match where the winner would advance to a Triple Threat Match later on in the night, which would figure out WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s challenger at WWE Clash ofChampions Dominik will change his dad in the bout.

