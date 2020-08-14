Rexing P1 Body Worn Camera, 2” Display 1080p Full HD, 64G Memory,Record Video, Audio & Pictures,Infrared Night Vision,Police Panic Mode, 3000 mAh Battery,10HR Battery Life,Waterproof,Shockproof



POLICE SIREN FEATURE



Police Panic Mode with one button press which plays a loud audible siren sound and flashes light.

1080p FHD & IR NIGHT VISION & ULTRA WIDE ANGLE



1080P FHD Recording, Rexing Body worn camera equipped with 6 infrared lights, captures clear footage up to 50 feet away in pitch-black darkness. As the ultimate security gadget, Rexing P1 offers great security throughout your upcoming shifts as a security guard, police officer, or bouncer. With the 170° ultra wide angle, it can capture much more information for the critical scene nearby.

LARGE STORAGE



With the built-in 64GB storage there will be plenty of space to store all video captured throughout your upcoming working days. Rexing P1 provides continuous recording of footage without any worries. All footage, pictures, audios can be easily playback via a built-in 2″ LCD monitor.

LIGHT WEIGHT & LONG BATTERY LIFE & WATERPROOF & SHOCKPROOF



With the built-in 3000mAh rechargeable battery, it provides 20 hours of standby duration, 11+ hours of audio recording on a Full Charge.

Rexing body camera with IP67 waterproof rating and solid shockproof materials offers awesome water and shock resistance which is ideal for security guard, police officer and bouncer for indoor and heavy-duty outdoor use. The camera is extremely rugged and durable, capable of withstanding the Harshest weather and working conditions.

SAFETY



The camera has password protection to prevent unauthorized changes on menu.You can set a password for the camera to avoid all recorded files being stolen or deleted. Considering the needs of Law Enforcement,all recorded videos,pictures and audio can ONLY be deleted through connecting to the computer via USB Cable.

Rexing is an American startup from Connecticut with Headquarters in New York. We design, test and make our devices to guaranty reliability and longevity of all products.

What’s in the Box？

1 x Rexing P1 Body Camera

1 x Universal Metal Clip

1 x Epaulet Clip

1 x Charger

1 x USB Cable

1 x User Manual

