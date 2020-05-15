Reward for return of Colorado woman who went missing on Mother’s Day increased to $200,000 as FBI join search

A woman who disappeared whereas using her bike on Mother’s Day remains to be missing, and the FBI is becoming a member of the search.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, of Colorado, disappeared on Sunday whereas using her bike, triggering a serious search effort by greater than 100 folks and quite a few canine.

Ms Morphew was reported missing on Sunday simply earlier than 6pm.

The search has but to flip up any leads on the woman’s whereabouts.

Trevor Noel, Ms Morphew’s nephew, was a member of the search occasion and informed Fox21 on Wednesday that he’d be rejoining the search occasion the next morning.





“She’s [a] beloved member, and we want her back. Everyone in the family, we love her, we want her back,” Mr Noel informed reporters.

The FBI has joined the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office within the search for Ms Morphew.

Local information station Fox 31 reported that as well as to the FBI’s inclusion within the search, Ms Morphew’s husband, Barry, initially supplied a $100,000 reward for his spouse’s protected return, ‘no questions requested.’

On Thursday, the reward for her return was increased to $200,000 when a household good friend matched Mr Morphew’s preliminary supply.

Mr Morphew was apparently out of city on a visit to Denver the day his spouse went missing.

Chafee County Sheriff John Spezze spoke with The New York Post, and stated Ms Morphew’s disappearance was unlikely the end result of an animal assault and was at present being handled as an “open criminal investigation.”

He didn’t elaborate on whether or not or not Mr Morphew was cooperating with the police or if investigators imagine foul play was concerned.

Ms Morphew’s nephew, Mr Noel, requested that anybody with any info be alert and on the lookout for his aunt.

“We want everyone in Colorado, in Chaffee, surrounding counties in Colorado, and beyond, to be alert. And to please call in any tips or suspicious behaviour or activity that could potentially be related to this case – to the tip line at 719-312-7530,” he stated